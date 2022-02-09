Car taken outside home in Kildare town

FILE PHOTO
A vehicle was taken outside a home in Kildare town at the weekend.
The Hyundai i30 was stolen in the Bishopsland area between 12 midnight and 11am on Saturday morning.
A set of keys were taken earlier.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating the unauthorised taking of a car from a premises on February 5 in Kildare Town, Co. Kildare.
"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.