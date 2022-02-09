Just seven patients with Covid-19 at Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital
The number of patients with Covid-19 at Naas General Hospital has been reduced to seven this week.
One of these patients in in the ICU department.
A further patient is awaiting test results for the virus in the hospital.
Meanwhile there are five general beds available but no ICU bed at Naas Hospital.
Only four other hospitals have lower Covid-19 patients than Naas.
The facility with the highest number of Covid-19 patients is the Mater Hospital in Dublin with 65.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.