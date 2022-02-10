Was it you?! Newbridge shop sells ticket for €5,000 EuroMillions raffle winner

Spar in Ballymany, Newbridge
The SPAR shop in Ballymany in Newbridge has sold a winning ticket in the EuroMillions raffle.
The Ireland-only Raffle had a prize of €5,000.
The shop received an alert that the prize was won.
Management at the shop has urged customers to check their tickets.
The Ireland Only Raffle guarantees that ten EuroMillions players in Ireland win €5,000 in every draw.
Entry to the Raffle is included in the EuroMillions ticket price.
For every draw there will be ten lucky Irish winners of €5,000 each, guaranteed.
