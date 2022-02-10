Man in 30s due to appear at Naas District Court in relation to a drug seizure in Newbridge and Kildare

A man in his 30s is due to appear at Naas District Court this afternoon charged in relation to a drug seizure yesterday February 9 / PHOTO: KILDARE GARDA DIVISION
Gardaí from Athy and Kildare town have seized cannabis worth approximately €100k and have arrested one man in the course of an operation in County Kildare.
As part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs in County Kildare, Gardaí searched a residential property in Kildare Town on Wednesday, 9th February, 2022.
In the course of the search Cannabis with an estimated street value of €100k was recovered (analysis pending).
A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Kildare Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.
The man has since been charged to appear before a sitting of Naas District Court this afternoon, Thursday, 10th February, 2022, in connection with the case.
The drugs seized will be forwarded for FSI for analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.
