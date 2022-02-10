LATEST: N7 temporarily shut as crash is dealt with by emergency services

The N7 was completely blocked by the collision / PHOTO: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
The N7 outbound at Rathcoole was temporarily closed earlier due to a collision.
Dublin Fire Brigade vehicles closed access to all outbound lanes near Junction 4.
Gardaí and Transport Infrastructure Ireland were at the scene to assist.
Crashed vehicles were taken from the scene before the dual carriageway reopened.
