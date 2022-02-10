Search

10 Feb 2022

35-year solar farm being planned near Punchestown Racecourse in Kildare

Massive Solar Farm set to be constructed in Offaly as permission granted

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

10 Feb 2022 3:47 PM

Plans have been lodged for a solar farm on 129 hectares near Punchestown Racecourse. 

Strategic Power Projects Limited based in Co Lough has applied for a 10 year planning permission for the development at Swordlestown between Watch House Cross Roads and Mylerstown Cross. 

The operational lifespan of the development will be 35 years, according to the applicant.

The development will consist of the installation of solar panels on ground-mounted frames.

The designs include 51 single storey electrical inverter/ transformer units.

Also proposed is security fencing, landscaping and a CCTV system with pole mounted cameras.

An existing farm entrance will be upgraded and a new entrance will be built. 

An internal access road of a distance of 170m will be constructed. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media