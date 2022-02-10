Kildare gardaí arrest woman over "distraction burglary"

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí have arrested a woman in relation to an alleged distraction burglary in the Athy area on Monday.
A local resident said a woman came to her house, distracted her, and took a sum of money.
The incident was reported to gardai who carried out searches in the area and arrested a woman.
The suspect was questioned at Kildare Garda Station under the Criminal Justice Act.
