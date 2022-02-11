Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, February 11

The death has occurred of Rev. Fr. Philip Corcoran P.E.

Confey, Leixlip, Kildare



CORCORAN, Rev. Fr. Philip P.E. (Retired Parish Priest, Confey Parish, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Bray, Killester, Valleymount, Kilmeade, Castleknock) died peacefully at home on February 9th, 2022. Brother of the late Michael Corcoran, uncle of the late David Corcoran, he will be sadly missed by his loving nieces Anne, Pauline and Sinead, nephew Michael, grand-niece Caitriona, grand-nephews Ning, Conor, Andrew, James and Will, cousins Nuala, Máire, Patricia, Carmel and the late Émer, close friends Mary Begley and Mary Flood, Archbishop Dermot Farrell, fellow priests of the diocese, parishioners in Confey and former parishioners, relatives and his wide circle of friends. His family would especially like to thank Mary Begley for her great care of Phil in recent months.

May he rest in peace.

Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey on Friday evening (Feb 11th) for reception prayers at 5.30pm. Fr. Philip will repose in Confey Church on Friday from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning (Feb 12th) at 11.00am, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Fr. Philip’s funeral mass may be viewed online by following this LINK. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Brendan Gaffney

Castletown, Leixlip, Kildare / South Circular Road, Dublin



Gaffney, Brendan, Castletown, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Donore Avenue, South Circular Road, Dublin and formerly of Broadstone, CIE, February 9th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the tender loving care of the wonderful staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Monica, loving son Noel and his wife Sinead, loving daughter Gemma and her husband Stephen and his cherished grandchildren Jessica, Naomi and Jack, brothers Peadar (predeceased), Gerry and William and their predeceased wives, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours in Leixlip and Moneygall.

May Brendan rest in peace.

Brendan will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 4pm - 7pm. Private removal from his residence on Saturday at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip, Co. Kildare for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Dunkerrin Cemetery, Frankfort, Co. Offaly arriving at approx. 1:45pm. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Brendan to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland by clicking on the following link : https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Gowing

Boleylittle, Fontstown, Athy, Kildare



Francis (Frank) Gowing, late of Boleylittle, Fontstown, Athy and late of Burtown, passed peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Sadly, missed by his loving wife Louisa, daughter Muriel, sisters Betty and Lily, relatives and friends.

The Lord is my Shepherd.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Margaret INWOOD

Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Kildare



INWOOD Margaret (Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) – 9th Feb 2022 (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Melvyn. Sadly missed by her sons David and Kevin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

At Rest.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 4pm until 7pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday morning at ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­10.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge for Service at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. Donations box in the Church.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Belinda Moore (née Lyne)

Roseberry Hill, Newbridge, Kildare / Walkinstown, Dublin



Formerly of Bunting Road, Walkinstown, Dublin.

Suddenly at Tallaght hospital surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Paddy and Lily and sister of the late Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paul, daughters Paula and Sarah, grandson David, granddaughter Sophie, sister Avril and brother Michael, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and the wider deaf community.

Maybe Linda rest in peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Sunday from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Belinda's cremation service will be live streamed from 1pm on https://www.mountjerome.ie