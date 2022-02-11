Search

11 Feb 2022

Man appears in Naas Court charged in connection with Kildare town €106,000 cannabis raid

UPDATE: Man appears in Naas District Court accused of harbouring €106,000 of cannabis

11 Feb 2022

A man appeared in Naas District Court yesterday charged in connection with a large cannabis seizure in Kildare town on Wednesday. 

Thomas Harrington, with an address at 5 Ruanbeg Close, Kildare, was charged with Section 3, possession, and Section 15, possession with intent to supply, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977. 

The value of the cannabis was €106,000, Judge Desmond Zaidan was told.

The warrant for Wednesday's garda search, which occurred at the 39-year-old's home, was signed off by Naas District Court, the court heard.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob also said that the defendant runs a vape business.

Judge Zaidan agreed to grant bail for Mr Harrington, under the condition that he sign on three times a week at his local garda station, and that he provides his phone number to gardaí.

Mr Harrington was also ordered to surrender his passport to gardaí.

James A Boyle, who represented the defendant, said his client denies all allegations.

