11 Feb 2022

No money to upgrade lights in Monread Park, Naas, Kildare

Safety

Monread Park

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

11 Feb 2022 3:01 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

There is no money available to upgrade lighting in Monread Park, Naas, a popular recreation area.

Seeking improvements which would “improve visibility in the interests of safety”, Cllr Anne Breen said “it is important to make it safe.”

Kildare County Council said that while money isn’t there to “progress projects which are solely upgrade in nature”, lights are being replaced with more efficient LED versions as faults are rectified.

A Naas Municipal District meeting was told that a contract to retrofit public lights will be completed towards the end of the year but as lights go out they are replaced with LED models.

Cllr Bill Clear said some people don’t visit Monread Park at night because of the lighting but he added “it is safe and Naas is safe.”

