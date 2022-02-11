New footpath for Sallins, Kildare, town centre

Sallins
Improvement works are planned for the footpath at the junction of the main street in Sallins and Chapel Lane.
KCC official Mairéad Hunt said it will provide a suitable quality surface for pedestrians and enhance the demarcation between the footway and road - improving safety for all road users.
Construction of the path will follow work being undertaken by Irish Water adjacent to the garage.
It’s hoped that the footway will be completed before the end of June.
Cllr Bill Clear said the area is not safe because of the number of right turns in the vicinity.
