New festival is on the way for Naas, Kildare

Naas
A festival marking the end of the pandemic is likely to be launched in Naas.
Two councillors, Evie Sammon and Colm Kenny, said the streets would be closed for the event and the theme could reflect the role of frontline workers as well as celebrating the success of sports clubs and the recent IBAL anti litter success which saw Naas win out against towns all over Ireland.
Naas mayor Seamie Moore suggested a Bealtaine or Maytime festival.
The proposal is supported by Kildare County Council and a grants scheme, which was unveiled last month is open until March 11 and any group interested in staging a festival can apply for financial help from this source.
A committee of Naas councillors and perhaps other interested parties is to be formed to progress the festival.
