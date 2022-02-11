LATEST: Five Covid-19 patients at Naas Hospital as numbers continue to fall

Naas General Hospital
There were five patients with Covid-19 at Naas Hospital, HSE data shows.
In addition, there are four people with symptoms of the virus who are awaiting test results.
There are no patients in ICU, according to the HSE information.
The hospital with the most Covid-19 patients is the Mater Hospital in Dublin with 65 patients.
The data also shows there are five general beds available at Naas Hospital but no ICU beds.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.