More information needed about disability parking spaces in Naas

Naas town centre
More information is to be provided about disability parking bays in Naas.
Kildare County Council is in talks with Apcoa, which enforces parking rules in Naas and other towns, about providing an app that will identify the location of all disability spaces in all towns where parking bye laws exist.
It follows a request from Cllr Evie Sammon that a map be provided of all disabled parking spaces and for this to be added to the Apcoa app.
Because there is no charge for parking in a disabled bay, these cannot currently be added to the existing app.
