PHOTOS: Unbelievable scene as car ends up on roof near Kildare exit on rain-drenched M50

A car overturned on its roof in very wet conditions on the M50 / PHOTO: Dublin Fire Brigade
This was the scene near the Red Cow exit of the M50 motorway in the early hours of the morning on Sunday.
During heavy rain, a car lost control and overturned onto its roof.
Dublin Fire Brigade said firefighters and paramedics were called to the "roll-over collision".
Traffic restrictions were put in place at Junction Red Cow Northbound as the incident was dealt with.
There was a large amount of surface water on the motorway.
Traffic was able to pass the scene slowly.
Very heavy rain had fallen in the area and sections of the motorway were temporarily waterlogged.
