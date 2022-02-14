Progress on Celbridge schools campus project

Celbridge
A meeting took place last week concerning the creation of an education campus in Celbridge.
Local Fianna Fail TD James Lawless the three school principals, representatives of the Boards of Managements and Dail colleagues met with the Minister for Education Norma Foley TD.
“The three schools involved in this project St. Patricks National School, Celbridge Community College and St Raphaels Special School were told by Minister Foley that she has committed to the appointment of a master project team this quarter of 2022 which will allow all the design, planning and build strands to be pulled together and that these strands can proceed in parallel with the site acquisition and remaining planning/logistical works necessary,” said Dep Lawless.
“The site is some 16.88 acres and it is proposed to facilitate the permanent accommodation needs of these 3 schools, on a campus type arrangement. The meeting was very productive,” added the TD.
