14 Feb 2022

Progress on Celbridge schools campus project

Education

Progress on Celbridge schools campus project

Celbridge

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

14 Feb 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A meeting took place last week concerning the creation of an education campus in Celbridge.

Local Fianna Fail TD James Lawless  the three school principals, representatives of the Boards of Managements and Dail colleagues met with the Minister for Education Norma Foley TD. 

Read more Kildare news

“The three schools involved in this project St. Patricks National School, Celbridge Community College and St  Raphaels Special School were told by Minister Foley that she has committed to the appointment of a master project team this quarter of 2022 which will allow all the design, planning and build strands to be pulled together and that these strands can proceed  in parallel with the site acquisition and remaining planning/logistical works necessary,” said Dep Lawless.

“The site is some 16.88 acres and it is proposed to facilitate the permanent accommodation needs of these 3 schools, on a campus type arrangement. The meeting was very productive,” added the TD.

