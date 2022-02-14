Search

14 Feb 2022

First Responders in Newbridge looking for volunteers

Defibrillator

File Photo of a defibrillator

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

14 Feb 2022 1:28 PM

Newbridge Community First Responders is seeking volunteers. 

Anybody interested in becoming a volunteer or knows somebody who may be interested is asked to contact the group directly, such as via its Facebook page.

Community First Responders are a groups of volunteers, linked to the National Ambulance Service and despatched by the 999/112 National Ambulance Service to emergencies within their communities.

Community First Responders are only dispatched to cardiac arrest, adult chest pain (suspected heart attack), stroke and choking emergencies in their communities.

Most Responder groups have organised themselves to be “on call 24/7” to respond to these emergencies.

The groups purchased their own AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) and training equipment by fundraising.

After receiving a 999/112 call. Community First Responders are dispatched simultaneously with the National Ambulance Service.

First Responders are only dispatched to calls within a three mile (5km) radius of their communities.

Because the people “on call” live or work in their area, they can respond in minutes and provide emergency measures and reassurance until the Ambulance Service arrives. 

