14 Feb 2022

Naas woman sets up fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and Cervical Cancer Research

Aoife Rafter from Naas has set up a fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Association of Ireland and Cervical Cancer Research

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

14 Feb 2022 2:15 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Aoife Rafter from Naas has set up a fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Association of Ireland and Cervical Cancer Research. Marking her 30th birthday with the fundraiser, Aoife has suffered from both Cystic Fibrosis and Cervical Cancer in her 20’s and now wants to give back to the two organisations that have helped her to this point.

Ms Rafter has asked people for her birthday this year, in place of a cup of coffee or a G&T that friends, family or sufferers of the disease please donate to the fundraiser instead. 

She is also hoping anyone and everyone who knows her or has been effected by either of these diseases to please donate to this page so that I can split the funds between both of these charities.

Please see the campaign link below for your info:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/aoife-p-rafters-30th-birthday-fundraiser   

