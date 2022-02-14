‘Mass exodus” of businesses could be on the way in Kilcock — Kildare councillor

A Kildare councillor has claimed that a "mass exodus" of businesses could be on the way in Kilcock.

Fine Gael Cllr Tim Durkan made the comments during the most recent Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which took place on Friday, February 4.

Cllr Durkan asked Kildare County Council at the meeting if it "could provide an update in relation to the provision of a business incubator hub (BIH) for Kilcock."

He explained: "It is the only town in North Kildare that has no proper industrial park, despite its massive growth.

Cllr Tim Durkan, Fine Gael

"Businesses are leaving at a rapid rate... there 100 per cent needs to be support from KCC over this issue, as businesses cannot hold out for much longer."

In response, KCC said that its economic and enterprise unit are currently finalising the Draft Hub Strategy for the county, and will present it to full council at the end of Q1/early Q2 2022.

KCC added that while there have been no further developments regarding a BIH in Kilcock, it would advice and support those who may be interested in developing a BIH there.