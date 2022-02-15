Repair works due to start this week on Liffey Bridge in Caragh

The Liffey Bridge in Caragh / PHOTO: AISHLING CONWAY
Repairs are due to start on the damaged Liffey Bridge in Caragh this week with works likely to take two weeks to complete, Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said.
The protected structure was struck by a HGV on January 11 and traffic detours around the village have been in place since then.
Senator O’Loughlin said Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien gave official approval repairs to begin.
She added: “Contractors are expected to be onsite the middle of this week to commence the repair with works expected to be last between one week and two weeks.”
The politician also claimed that several businesses in the Caragh area have been severely impacted by the closure with some seeing drops in revenue of up to 50%.
She reiterated calls for a second bridge in the area and for a full safety audit of all bridges in South Kildare to avoid similar incidents.
Minister of State and local TD Martin Heydon said he made representations to Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan on the issue.
He added that he was pleased that the concerns and frustrations of the residents and businesses of Caragh were taken on board to ensure there were no delays at Departmental level.
