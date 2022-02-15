Luxury Kildare hotel is purchased for €25m - report

Killashee Hotel
FBD Hotels & Resorts (FBDH&R) has reached an agreement to buy Killashee Hotel in county Kildare for €25m from Tetrarch Capital, the Irish Independent reports today.
The four-star hotel in Naas boasts 141 bedrooms, 20 meeting rooms, three conference and event ballrooms, as well as two wedding venues, a gym, and 25 metre swimming pool.
FBDH&R how owns six luxury hotels including the Faithlegg Hotel, Co Waterford, the Heritage Hotel and Spa, Co Laois, and Castleknock Hotel in Dublin.
FBDH&R employs 900 people across its hotel and resort portfolio. The acquisition of Killashee Hotel will see a further 300 people join the group.
