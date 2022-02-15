Search

15 Feb 2022

Kildare town's internet wiring is stone age quality

Infrastructure

Kildare town's internet wiring is stone age quality

Evie Sammon

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

15 Feb 2022 4:01 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

The wiring system used to carry broadband services to Ballymore Eustace needs to be replaced.

It’s been described as of stone age origin by local councillor Evie Sammon, who says this leads to service congestion and the system should be replaced by fibre optic technology.

According to Cllr Sammon  there are two points in the town where electrical interference is a problem and affects the quality of the internet service.

Read more Kildare news

Comreg, the communications regulation office, has been informed but it’s understood that the difficulty is compounded because Ballymore is not part of the National Broadband Plan.

However in a report to a Naas Municipal District meeting on February 8, KCC official Pam Pender said it is hoped to connect part of the Naas to Ballymore area to a high speed network this year.

However other areas will take longer.

She said residents are being encouraged to seek information from service providers.

In the  meantime KCC is to pursue the issue with the Department  of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media