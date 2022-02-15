Baltinglass gardai renew appeal for information about fatal assault in house

Baltinglass Garda Station / PHOTO: googlemaps
Baltinglass gardaí have renewed an appeal for information in relation to the fatal assault of a man in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh in County Wicklow on Thursday last.
Officers have released without charge a man and a woman who were arrested and questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at approximately 8.15pm and the body of an man aged in his 30s was found inside the property.
The scene was preserved and a technical examination was carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.
The Office of the State Pathologist was notified and a post mortem was later carried out.
Gardaí in Baltinglass appealed to anybody who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.
Anyone who was in the village of Ballyconnell on Thursday or any person who noticed any unusual activity in Ballyconnell on Thursday evening is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.
A Garda spokesperson added: “Any person who was in the village of Ballyconnell last night between 7pm and 8.15pm on Thursday and who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available.
“Similarly, if any road user was travelling in the area and who may has camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí or contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 648 2610 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.