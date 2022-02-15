Man who allegedly told woman to withdraw assault case or 'he would kill or injure himself' is described as a danger to women in Naas court

A man facing allegations of assaulting his former partner put pressure on her in advance of a court hearing.

The man is being prosecuted on three allegations of assault causing harm - on August 16, November 9 and November 20.

Judge Desmond Zaidan described him as a “serious threat to women.”

He appeared before Naas District Court on February 9 last.

The man also faces allegations of false imprisonment and the production of an article in relation to the most recent incident.

It was alleged the woman was struck on the face and an attempt was made to stamp on her head which left her with bruising to her jaw and a temporary hearing problem. She was referred to the fracture clinic of a Dublin hospital following the August 16 incident.

On November 9 he grabbed her by the throat, leaving scratch marks when they met and on the third occasion she received burisies following an assault during which a knife was produced as she was held down.

All of the incidents took place in Naas.

Det Gda Kevin Williamson objected to bail being granted and said no conditions would satisfy him because he feared he would interfere with a witness.

He said the phones of both the defendant and the woman were seized and a reading of the messages indicated he was putting pressure on her to withdraw the allegations.

“He was basically saying to withdraw the complaints or he would injure himself or kill himself if she continued with the prosecution,” he added.

When it was suggested that the man could live at his mother’s address in Dublin, the garda said that one of the bail conditions relating to another case is that the defendant does not live at this address.

He also claimed that the defendant came back to live in Naas in breach of previous bail conditions and was in contact with the injured party which was also against the conditions.

He said the defendant had breached bail conditions and he agreed he has a serious alcohol problem.

Defending barrister Mark Gibbons said the defendant was offering €2,000 as bail and would stay out of Naas and obey a curfew. Mr Gibbons added his mother is elderly and his father is ill.

Ha added that while the relationship with his ex partner was fractious, he was not someone who would normally come to garda attention.

Sgt Brian Jacob said every bail condition was breached and offences were committed while on bail.

“There is no clearer case for refusing bail,” he said.

The injured party said she and the defendant lived in the same house for a period and she denied that drink was an issue for her as well.

She also said he was begging her to drop the case.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said each alleged assault is serious. He added the injured party is a competent witness who previously said she loved the defendant.

“It’s clear pressure was put on the woman. The court is satisfied the objections are well founded and the imposition of strict bail conditions would not be appropriate,” he added.

He was sent forward for trial to Naas Circuit Court.