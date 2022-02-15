Millions of euro in funding for Athy Distributor Road as well as local and regional roads and bridges across Kildare

A total of €8.8m has been allocated to Athy’s Southern Distributor Route in 2022 as part of Kildare’s allocation of €26.6m for Local and Regional Roads for 2022, TD and Minister of State Martin Heydon confirmed.

The financial assistance is part of an overall allocation of €26.66m towards the improvement and rehabilitation of Kildare’s local and regional roads.

A large allocation of the total funding will go towards the construction of the Southern Route in Athy.

Around 30 separate projects across the county have received money for works such as bridges and junctions.

Mr Heydon said: “Following the award of the main construction contract to BAM Civil to progress the Athy Ring Road in October, the allocation of funding for the Athy Road is further proof of this Governments commitment to this vital project for Athy.

"The funding of €8.8m will facilitate the works of the main construction contract which is already underway with the official sod turning scheduled to take place in early March.

“This project has been a priority for me and my colleague Cllr Ivan Keatley throughout our time as public representatives for the area and it is crucial for South Kildare to now see it being funded and delivered.

"The people of Athy have waited decades for this road to go to construction, but now real construction will be visible and this much anticipated road can’t come quick enough for the people and businesses of Athy.

“The total funding for Kildare local and regional roads also includes a total of €292,000 for safety improvement works on a number of important Kildare roads that have had safety concerns which I also welcome.

It is essential that our road infrastructure is capable of meeting the demands of our expanding economy and is safe and secure for Kildare motorists”, concluded Minister Heydon.

See a full breakdown of the allocations below: