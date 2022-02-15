Final call for Kildare schools to submit entries for national sustainable building competition

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) has issued a final call for local Kildare schools to submit their projects for the national Building the Future competition.

Entries for the competition, which invites students to plan, design and market a new residential development that is environmentally friendly and enhances the wellbeing of their local community, will close in early March.

To date, a total of 44 schools have registered for the competition, with a total of 105 teams due to take part.

Of those three local Kildare schools are due to participate in the challenge.

The winning teams and their school will receive the following prizes:

Opportunity to present their winning design at the Ireland Skills Live Event in the RDS in September 2022.

A days ‘Construction Experience’ provided by Technical University Dublin

A TOPCON Complete construction package to include most up to date laser equipment

There are prizes for first, second and third place projects in this year’s competition.

The spokesperson added: "To support students in finalizing their entries, title sponsor Autodesk are also providing students and their schools with free access to Autodesk design software and digital Construction cloud-based services including FormIt, Revit, Recap Pro and the Autodesk Construction Cloud.

"The company’s software was also used to design some of Ireland’s most iconic buildings, including the Guinness Storehouse, the Central Bank of Ireland, the Samuel Beckett Bridge, and even Dublin’s Spire."

Commenting on the competition, Amanda Fennell, Director of EMEA Marketing at Autodesk Construction Solutions said: "We are proud to be a part of this year’s ‘Build the Future’ construction challenge, in partnership with the Construction Industry Federation of Ireland.

"This challenge has been designed to introduce students across Ireland to construction and design technology and we are extremely excited to see the innovative ideas that are submitted this year.

She continued: "At Autodesk, we have also made our software and cloud-based services available to all students and schools who are participating in this year’s challenge as part of our mission to inspire students to consider a career in construction.

"These technologies allow students to experience real life construction processes including collaborative working, risk reduction, sustainability, and data management: we hope that these technologies can help to open a world of opportunity and imagination for those students as they look to bring their own visions to life."

"It is extremely encouraging to see such high levels of interest in this year’s challenge and as the final deadline approaches, we want to remind registered teams to ensure that their project is submitted by 5pm on March 1," Ms Fennell concluded.

Further information about the competition can be found by clicking here.