STORM ALERT: Met Eireann issues alert for 'multi-hazard and disruptive event' Storm Eunice with snow possible in Kildare and across Ireland

Met Eireann has issued an advisory for Storm Eunice which it describes as having the potential to be 'multi-hazard and disruptive event' with snow possible along with damaging winds and heavy rain.

Ireland is set to be hit with two storms this week with Storm Dudley set to hit the country on Wednesday and Thursday with Storm Eunice set to follow on Thursday night into Friday morning.

Weather Warnings have already been issued for Storm Dudley.

Officials from Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team (SWAT) met with the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management’s Crisis Management Team, Met Éireann, Office of Public Works, ESB and other and government departments and agencies this morning to discuss the implications of the coming storms.



A Council spokesperson added: "We will continue to monitor the situation as further information emerges on the storms.



"Nationally, all road users are being advised to be aware of the dangers once the storms have passed. People intending to travel around the predicted storm times should monitor the Met Éireann warnings and only travel if it is safe to do so. When the extreme weather passes road users will still have to contend with potentially hazardous road conditions such as flooded roads and possibly downed pylons, lines, trees, branches, and other debris which could block roads. Any road closures or diversions put in place by Local Authorities and An Garda Síochána should be adhered to."

Met Eireann has issued an Advisory for Storm Eunice. It says that through Thursday night and Friday morning, Storm Eunice will track eastwards over Ireland. It has the potential to be a multi-hazard and disruptive event with damaging winds, heavy rain and snow possible.

Current indications are that the strongest winds are most likely to affect southern counties and the most significant falls of snow are most likely over central and northern parts of the country with locally blizzard conditions possible for a time and disruption to travel.

Met Eireann says that warnings will be issued on Wednesday morning for Storm Eunice and updated on Thursday morning.