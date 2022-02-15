Company behind proposed €100m solar farm near Punchestown claims it could power over 20k local homes

A €100 solar farm planned for near Punchestown could produce enough power to provide clean energy to 20,500 homes in the area, according to the company proposing the project.

Strategic Power Projects Limited based in Co Louth has lodged plans for the 35-year facility on 129 hectares at Swordlestown between Watch House Cross Roads and Mylerstown Cross.

Paul Carson, Managing Director, Strategic Power Projects said the community engagement his company has carried out in Swordlestown to date has demonstrated significant enthusiasm for renewables initiatives.

He added: "We look forward to continuing to work closely with the local community and harnessing their support to create an impactful renewable energy asset to move the country towards a carbon neutral economy."

Mr Carson said the Swordlestown site had been selected as it benefits from high exposure to the sun which is crucial for efficient energy production and it has a low risk of flooding.

He added: “Furthermore, the team have ensured a sensitive design of the development to maximise the avoidance of potential environmental impacts and our ecological assessment concluded that the site will not have any direct or indirect adverse impacts to flora and fauna. Overall, the proposed landscaping and biodiversity measures will result in a positive impact for local biodiversity which is incredibly important to us.”