BREAKING: Large number of residents in Kildare left without water

Kilcullen Road, Naas
A swathe of residents living in Naas, County Kildare, have been without a water supply for about four hours.
t's believed that a burst water main on the Kilcullen Road and near the entrance to the Esmondale estate is to blame.
The road was flooded for a time this afternoon as staff from Irish Water and Kildare County Council dealt with the issue.
A section of the cycle lane on the Esmondale side of the road and opposite the ESB sub station was damaged during the incident and as since been cordoned off.
Staff worked to clear the road of debris and a mechanical cleaner was deployed.
A tweet by IW posted less than an hour ago read "We are currently investigating reports of a supply disruption to Naas and surrounding areas in Co. Kildare. More information to follow."
Irish Water have been contacted for comment.
