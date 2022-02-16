Kildare recruitment event for joining An Garda Síochána

Garda Station lantern
Community Gardai from Clane Garda Station will be holding a Garda Recruitment information evening at Clane GAA on February 23 at 7pm.
Gardaí said the event is open to anyone who is interested in a career in An Garda Síochána and all are welcome.
An Garda Síochána, in partnership with the Public Appointments Service, has begun a recruitment competition for Garda trainees.
The competition, which is open until 3pm on Wednesday, March 16, is seeking to attract candidates from across society and with a wide-variety of skills to join the force.
As of January 2022, there are 14,539 members of An Garda Síochána and there is a Government commitment to increase this by an additional 800 new Garda recruits in 2022.
The competition is being supported by an advertising campaign under the slogan of – The Difference is You.
