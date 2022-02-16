Search

16 Feb 2022

Belinda McKeon leads Maynooth University's new Master's programme in Creative Writing

Belinda McKeon leads Maynooth University's new Master's programme in Creative Writing

Belinda McKeon leads Maynooth University's new Master's programme in Creative Writing

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

16 Feb 2022 11:24 AM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Maynooth University has announced that the award-winning author Belinda McKeon will lead the Department of English’s new Master of Arts (MA) in Creative Writing programme.

The author of novels Solace and Tender, and editor of the anthology A Kind of Compass: Stories on Distance, McKeon will join Maynooth University as Associate Professor in Creative Writing from May.

As a novelist, she has received the Geoffrey Faber Memorial Prize and the Irish Book of the Year Award, and has been shortlisted for the James Tait Black Prize and the Encore Award.

Her fiction and non-fiction have appeared in journals including The Paris Review, Granta, A Public Space, and The Stinging Fly, and she worked for many years as an arts journalist with The Irish Times.

She is also a playwright, currently working on a project with Fishamble Theatre Company, supported by the Arts Council's Markievicz Award. She comes to Maynooth from Rutgers University in the United States, where she has taught fiction since 2014. She is a graduate of Columbia University’s Master of Fine Arts (MFA) programme.

The new MA in Creative Writing at Maynooth University combines workshops and seminars with one-on-one mentoring of writing projects. Students can take optional modules in literature or other creative modules from across the Faculty, such as Writing for Screen Media.

'A really exciting time' - Harris announces €430m investment in third level education

Taught by award-winning, internationally-renowned writers, the MA will focus on guiding each student to further develop their voice as a writer, as well as enriching their existing interests with new perspectives and a grasp of stylistic approaches.

Tactics for editing and revision will be taught in tandem with generative exercises and practices aimed at deepening each student’s relationship to their creative process. Students will have the opportunity to build and develop networks which will sustain their writing practice beyond the MA degree. The MA in Creative Writing equips students for careers in professional writing, professional editing, and the creative industries.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media