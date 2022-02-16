Planning application submitted for proposed new apartments in Kildare

Market Square Kildare Town, Photo: Kildare county council
A planning application has been submitted for proposed new apartments in Kildare Town. The development will be in Barret House, Market Square, Kildare Town. It was previously Grace's public house.
The application proposed a three storey apartment building comprising of six two-bedroom apartments over three floors. The access point will remain at Market Square. There is also a proposal for removal and reconstruction of a rear boundary wall to correct the boundary position.
