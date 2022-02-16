Artist still in frame for €12k prize in TV show

A Co Mayo artist continues his bid to win a €12,000 prize on a top TV show tonight.

Talented Desmond Downes competes in the semi final of the Landscape Artist of the Year programme on the Sky Arts channel.

Desmond (57), who works as a set designer on movies, beat off competition from seven other contenders - including six professional artists - to win his televised heat last month.

The Louisburg-based artist is still in with a chance of winning the top prize of a £10,000 (€12,000) commission for a major British institution and £500 (€600) of materials from art supply company Cass Art.

Des said last night: "It's such a great experience painting on Landscape Artist of the Year. It's one thing that is off the bucket list!”"I hope viewers enjoy the programme."

He added: "I'm always on the look out for something new to paint and it doesn’t get much different than painting on Landscape Artist of the Year!”



The Landscape Artist Of The Year 2022, now in its seventh season, is presented by Stephen Mangan and Joan Bakewell, and the judges are Kate Bryan, Tai Shan Schierenberg and Kathleen Soriano (above).



Desmond works as a set designer in the animation industry and has worked all over Europe and Asia.

He also spent six years with the award-winning DreamWorks Animation company which was co-founded by Steven Spielberg.