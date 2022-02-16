Essential upgrade works to result in 12 hour water outage in Newbridge, Kildare

File Pic
Essential upgrade works to be carried out by Kildare County Council (KCC) will result in 12 hour water outage in certain areas within the town of Newbridge.
KCC said: "Due to essential upgrade works the following areas will be affected from 8pm Wednesday 16/02/2022 until 8am Thursday 17/02/2022:
"The Meadows, Morristown Woods, Blackberry Lane, Station Road, Milltown Road as far as Allen Cross, Roseberry Hill, Station Walk, White Oak, Rosconnell, Hawkfield, College Farm, Mount Carmel, College Orchard, Barretstown Road, Lakeside Park, Beechwood Park, Ceaderwood Park, and Allenwood Heights."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.