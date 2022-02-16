Search

16 Feb 2022

Contractors repairing damaged Liffey Bridge in Caragh sourcing stone and scaffolding before work starts

Kildare County Council provides update on Caragh Bridge

The damaged Caragh Bridge / PHOTOS: AISHLING CONWAY

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

16 Feb 2022 3:56 PM

The contractors carrying out repairs to the damaged Liffey Bridge in Caragh are currently sourcing suitable stone and scaffolding for the job, the local Municipal District meeting heard today.

The protected structure was struck by a HGV on January 11, which significantly damaged the wall. 

Vehicle traffic detours around the village have been in place since then.

District Engineer Brenda Cuddy told this morning's Kildare-Newbrige Municipal District meeting that ministerial approval was granted last week and the contracters were on-site on Monday to carry out an overview. 

Ms Cuddy said she expected that the two-week programme of works would start on Wednesday or Thursday. 

She added that as soon as suitable stone and scaffolding was procured, the work would begin.

Senator Fiona O’Loughlin claimed that several businesses in the Caragh area have been severely impacted by the closure with some seeing drops in revenue of up to 50%.

She reiterated calls for a second bridge in the area and for a full safety audit of all bridges in South Kildare to avoid similar incidents.

Minister of State and local TD Martin Heydon said he made representations to Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan on the issue.
He added that he was pleased that the concerns and frustrations of the residents and businesses of Caragh were taken on board to ensure there were no delays at Departmental level.

