16 Feb 2022

Speeding cars crashing into Kildare garden where children play - meeting hears

16 Feb 2022 10:16 PM

Kildare County Council has been requested to take action at a dangerous bend near Kilcullen where speeding cars end up in the garden of a home where children play.

Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer raised that issue at today's Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting. 

She called on the Council to carry out a technical assessment on the L6080 local road close to Sunnyhill Cottages travelling toward Knockaulin.

The poitician suggested installing crash barriers "given the frequency of vehicles crashing through the wall of a house on this road into the garden where children may be at play."

She said the property owner erected a six foot fence but it didn't seem to deter vehicles crashing through while attempting to take the bend. 

She said there is currently a Bad Bend sign in the area but she suggested installing a crash barrier or a non-slip road surface. 

Kildare County Council said: 

"Kildare County Council has commenced work on development of a county wide priority list of junctions that require improvement due to safety or other concerns.

"Priority junctions will be examined in 2022 and a consultant appointed to assist in the development of preliminary designs for each junction.

"Once this is complete, planning consent will be sought to implement the schemes and they will progress to the delivery phase thereafter.

"This will be subject to funding and resource constraints.

"This programme will apply to junctions only where MD works have been exhausted and where it can be shown significant issues still persist in terms of safety."

