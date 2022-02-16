Kildare Co Council to install Communication Board in playground

Kildare County Council is to install a Communication Board in Newbridge Playground as a pilot project.

Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer said that the Boards help adults as well as children to facilitate communication thus increasing independence and inclusion.

The politician raised the issue at the the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District today.

The Council stated that it plans to seek quotations from graphic designers for the design of pilot communications boards in the next couple of months and to install the boards then, including one at Newbridge Playground.

Cllr O'Dwyer said: "Communication Boards facilitate a communication support to allow both children and adults who may have communication difficulties to get their messages across.

"Through a series of pictures, images and signs - the adult or child have the opportunity to express themselves thereby increasing inclusion and independence.

"Their use can be in many settings such as playgrounds, parks and schools. Local groups have expressed an interest in obtaining a Board and I look forward to the installation of the Boards throughout our county."