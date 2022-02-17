Kildare senator welcomes €2.4 million Defence Forces funding

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin has welcomed the announcement of €2.4 million in funding to develop disruptive solutions to the challenges facing the Irish Defence Forces.

Senator O'Loughlin said: "Our defence forces have been under-resourced, ignored and have not always been shown the respect they deserves. The commission on the defence force report which was unveiled recently is very much welcome, and we absolutely need to see it implemented.”

“I am pleased to see that Government are providing funding to ensure that the issues identified within the defence forces are dealt with in an innovative and effective way.”

“Ten research teams will work with the Defence Force and compete for the funding. These teams will be responsible for creating solutions to challenges that the Defence Force have identified to be relevant to society. Some ideas include a portable device that detects biological agents, AI technology to assist the Irish Air Corps fight wildfires and reducing the carbon footprint of its vehicle fleet by using an electric motor.”

Senator O'Loughlin concluded by saying "I am eager to see our defence forces prioritised and we need to see action from the Department on the back of the report on the commission on the defence forces. I called on the Minister in the Seanad this week to prioritise the immediate establishment of a permanent pay review body and to meaningfully engage with the defence communities on the back of the commission report. We need to make sure that as we look to implement change that it is being done in the most effective and innovative way, and this funding will support that."