Search

17 Feb 2022

Kildare senator welcomes €2.4 million Defence Forces funding

áil - Meet the #GE2020 candidates, Kildare South

Kildare senator, Fiona O'Loughlin, Fianna Fáil welcomes €2.4 million Defence Forces funding

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

17 Feb 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin has welcomed the announcement of €2.4 million in funding to develop disruptive solutions to the challenges facing the Irish Defence Forces.

Senator O'Loughlin said: "Our defence forces have been under-resourced, ignored and have not  always been shown the respect they deserves. The commission on the defence force report which was unveiled recently is very much welcome, and we absolutely need to see it implemented.”

 “I am pleased to see that Government are providing funding to ensure that the issues identified within the defence forces are dealt with in an innovative and effective way.”

 “Ten research teams will work with the Defence Force and compete for the funding. These teams will be responsible for creating solutions to challenges that the Defence Force have identified to be relevant to society. Some ideas include a portable device that detects biological agents, AI technology to assist the Irish Air Corps fight wildfires and reducing the carbon footprint of its vehicle fleet by using an electric motor.”

Senator O'Loughlin concluded by saying "I am eager to see our defence forces prioritised and we need to see action from the Department on the back of the report on the commission on the defence forces. I called on the Minister in the Seanad this week to prioritise the immediate establishment of a permanent pay review body and to meaningfully engage with the defence communities on the back of the commission report. We need to make sure that as we look to implement change that it is being done in the most effective and innovative way, and this funding will support that."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media