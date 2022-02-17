"Only make essential journeys" - Kildare Co Council warning on Storm Eunice

Kildare County Council has warned people to "only undertake necesary travel" tomorrow due to multi-hazard Storm Eunice.



Met Eireann today earlier issued an Status Orange level storm warning for County Kildare.

Storm Eunice is anticipated to be a multi-hazard weather event bringing strong and damaging winds, localised flooding, fallen trees and power lines and other damage.



The Council said Storm Eunice is a rapidly moving storm, and the severe weather alert for Kildare will be in place from 3am to 11am tomorrow.



In a statement, the Council said:

Officials from Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team (SWAT) met with the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management’s Crisis Management Team, Met Éireann, Office of Public Works, ESB, HSE and other and government departments and agencies this morning to discuss the implications of the coming storms.



In addition, officials from Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team (SWAT) convened in advance of the storm to review local preparedness and members of this team continue to engage with the relevant agencies locally and nationally to monitor the situation.



Storm Eunice is expected to impact County Kildare early on Friday morning and will affect Friday’s morning commute. Our response teams are mobilised, and we will continuously monitor the situation over the duration of the storm event.



All road users are being advised to be aware of the dangers and to only undertake necessary travel or delay travel where possible.



When the extreme weather passes road users will still have to contend with potentially hazardous road conditions such as flooded roads and possibly downed pylons, lines, trees, branches, and other debris which could block roads. Any road closures or diversions put in place by Local Authorities and An Garda Síochána should be adhered to. For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the Road Safety Authority’s website (http: www.rsa.ie) or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.



For more weather updates, visit Met Eireann’s website: www.met.ie/weather-warnings



Contact Information

Kildare County Council - During office hours - 045 980200

Kildare County Council - Out of hours - 1890 500 333

Homeless Out of hours services operated by Peter McVerry Trust on behalf of Kildare County Council – 1800 804 307