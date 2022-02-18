Search

18 Feb 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, February 18

Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, February 18

RIP to the late Terry Smyth, Mary Shia and Lee O'Donoghue

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

18 Feb 2022 10:54 AM

The death has occurred of Michael Geraghty
Leixlip, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin

Geraghty (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin) February 16th., 2022 (peacefully) after an illness, Michael, beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Karen, David, Alan, Raymond and Paul; sadly missed by his loving family, 14, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

 

May he rest in peace.

 

A private funeral service will take place.

The death has occurred of Nuala Healy (née Brennan)
Woodlands, Naas, Kildare

Peacefully at Saint James Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Jerry and grandmother of the late Eamonn. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mairead and Mary, son John, sons in law John, Tim and Jovan, grandchildren, great granddaughter, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Nuala Rest in Peace

Reposing at her family home on Friday from 3pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Saturday to arrive at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.streamlive.ie.

The death has occurred of Gerard KENNEDY
Celbridge, Kildare / Crumlin, Dublin

Kennedy (St. John of God, Celbridge and formerly of Crumlin) – Feb 15, 2022, (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff, at St. John of God, Celbridge, Gerard, beloved son of the late Edward and Mary and dear brother of Kathleen, Michael, Rita, Anne and the late Willie and Eddie: Sadly missed by his loving brother, sisters, brothers-in-law Shay, Derek and Barry, sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

 

Reposing on Friday from 5pm to 7pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, 3 Main Street, Tallaght Village, (opposite The Priory). Removal on Saturday to St. Mary’s Church (The Priory), Tallaght Village, arriving for 12 noon Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Glasnevin Cemetery. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Tallaght Village Ph:01 455 5121.

 

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/tallaght

 

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis”

The death has occurred of Lee O'Donoghue
Inchicore, Dublin / Clane, Kildare

O'Donoghue, Lee, Inchicore, Dublin and late of Clane, Co. Kildare, Feburary 14th 2022, passed away suddenly at home. Predeceased by his grandad Mick. Much loved son of Sabrina, Jimmy and step-dad Declan. Deeply missed by his beloved son Carsten, loving nanny Liz, brother Stephen, sisters Kayleigh and Katie, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and his many friends.

 

Rest In Peace

 

Lee will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Monday (Feb. 21st) from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday (Feb 22nd) morning at approx. 10am to arrive at the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane for 10:30am Funeral Mass, followed by committal in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 12:40pm. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

 

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday (Feb. 22nd) at 10:30am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

 

The Committal Service can be viewed on Tuesday (Feb. 22nd) at approx. 12:40pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

 

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

 

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Lee to the Peter McVerry Trust by clicking on the following link : https://pmvtrust.ie/donate/

The death has occurred of Mary Shia (née Keegan)
Boston, USA and late of Rathconnell, Nurney, Kildare

Mary passed away peacefully, on February 15th at her home in Boston, in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her parents; James and Nano Keegan, sister RoseIta, brother PJ and son-in-law James Casselman.

 

Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband Wei Lee, sons Derek and Mitchel, daughter Ashling and grandchildren, Eric, Wyatt, Madison, Cormac, Samantha, and Beckett, brothers: Larry, James,Tony, Aidan and Declan, sister Antoinette, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, relatives and colleagues.

 

May she rest in peace

 

Funeral services will take place in Boston.

The death has occurred of Terry SMYTH
Connell Drive, Newbridge, Kildare

SMYTH Terry, Connell Drive, Newbridge, Co Kildare 16th February 2022 (peacefully) in Naas, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving children Owen, Craig, Claudine & Leighton, son-in-law Mick, daughters-in-law Eileen, Lorraine and Candace, sisters-in-law Essie and Phyllis, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Terry Rest In Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s funeral home from 3pm on Friday with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge, for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Terry’s funeral mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

To keep everyone safe please adhere to all HSE guidelines, social distancing and mask wearing protocols, thank you

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media