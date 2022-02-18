Multiple roads to be closed for up to ten days at a time, Kildare County Council announce

File Pic
Multiple roads will be closed for up to ten days at a time, Kildare County Council (KCC) announces.
KCC said that it gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it intends to close the roads during the period between Friday, March 18 to Thursday, June 30.
This will be done in order to facilitate the maintenance of the road network as per Section 13 of the Roads Act, 1993:
The roads affected will be:
Further information, including maps and details concerning alternative routes, can be found by clicking here.
