Planning enforcement cases rise in Kildare

The number of planning enforcement cases in County Kildare has increased amid fears that not enough staff are assigned to dealing with the caseload.

Newbridge councillor Peggy O’Dwyer sought information about the number of planning enforcement staff as well as the number of active case files.

A KCC meeting on January 31 was told that staffing levels have “largely remained consistent” over the past several years.

At the end of December 2017 the council had 581 active cases and this rose to 980 at the end of December last.

Cllr O’Dwyer said an “awful precedent” had been created in Newbridge where apartments are being built behind houses and “they'll never be taken down.”

She said the number of cases had risen and added “I’m very frustrated at the numbers.”

Cllr Tim Durkan said there is a staffing issue.

He also pointed out that there are various types of unauthorised development from a wall being built too high outside a house to “a house that shouldn't be there.”

Cllr Suzanne Doyle said she feared that the more difficult cases can be ignored and this would send out a dangerous message.

However Cllr Mark Stafford said more detailed information is needed and the figures would have to be broken down.

He said a figure of 980 cases “means nothing.”

KCC official Eoghan Ryan said the number of cases increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, partly because of the increasing number of people working from home.

At the same time the pandemic restrictions meant that KCC staff could not get out to visit sites.

He also said that there is an ongoing difficulty identifying the owners of individual sites.