Woman's nose was bleeding after alleged assault by husband

Naas Courthouse
A man charged with assaulting his wife appeared at Naas District Court on February 16.
Sgt Jim Kelly told the court that when the gardaí arrived at the address the man’s wife and daughter were outside.
He said the man’s wife had blood coming from her nose and she claimed he had grabbed her by the collar and struck her. The incident happened on March 25 last.
It was also claimed that the man damaged a TV and cupboards in the house.
Adjourning the case to March 25, Judge Desmond Zaidan said the defendant has 14 days to give evidence of any alibi to the prosecution authorities.
