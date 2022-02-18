UPDATE: Town Hall in Newbridge, Kildare is open for bookings

The town Hall in Newbridge, Kildare is open for bookings, it has been confirmed.

According to a post on the Town Hall's website: "The Council (KCC) intends that this unique iconic and historical building is made available to the community of Newbridge.

"Its central location on the Main Street beside other amenities makes it an attractive resource for a broad range of possible uses.

"Bookings are invited from across all local community groups in Newbridge Town and its environs," KCC added.

Social Democrats councillor Chris Pender welcomed the news, saying: "Many will know this is something I have been pushing for over the last year and it will be a welcome sight to see the doors open again with local groups and organisations using the space.

"Were still a long way to go before its perfect and usable by those who need it, but I for one can't wait to see it open and in use once again," he added.

The news was also welcomed by Independent Cllr Fiona McLoughlin-Healy.

Bookings can be made by clicking here.