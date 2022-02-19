Search

19 Feb 2022

Kildare student paying €400 a month just to travel to college in Dublin - Senator

woman on bus

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

19 Feb 2022 3:18 PM

Senator Mark Wall has highlighted the high prices being paid by students in South Kildare travelling on buses and trains. 

Senator Wall said he was contacted by a student from Athy who is paying €15 per day on the train as well as €25 on a Leap card each week to get from the train station in Dublin to college.

He said: "This adds up to €100 per week. In this case, the student could not get accommodation in Dublin, due to the lack of supply and the cost.

"However, they are paying €400 per month in transport costs to get to college. Their sibling is using a bus service from the town to Maynooth University and is paying €80 per week in bus fares to attend. Both of them have informed me that these costs remain even when existing student discounts for train fares and Leap cards are taken into account.

"I have previously raised the case of a Monasterevin student who is also paying €100 per week to attend college. I know of similar cases right throughout south Kildare."

The politician said he has sent a submission to the Greater Dublin Transport Strategy calling for a review of prices from commuting counties.

He told the Seanad this week: "I have outlined before the unacceptable difference between train fares in south Kildare, compared with north Kildare.

"The examples of these students paying such a high price for travel is a further cause of alarm for us all in tackling our climate crisis.

"These young people are our future commuters.

"We should be encouraging them to avail of public transport rather than giving them a fare reduction in one hand and taking it away with the other."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media