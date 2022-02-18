Search

18 Feb 2022

Man with 66 previous convictions jailed following appearance at courthouse in Naas, Kildare

Man with 66 previous convictions jailed following appearance at courthouse in Naas, Kildare

Naas courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

18 Feb 2022 7:02 PM

A judge at Naas District Court sentenced a man to five months in prison for a driving offence on Thursday, February 17.

Judge Desmond Zaidan made the decision in the case of Karl Fogarty, with an address listed at 6 Corduff Close in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

The 33-year-old, who was accompanied by his parents in the court, pleaded guilty to having no insurance and no driving licence at the M7 near Prosperous on November 15, 2020.

DISQUALIFICATIONS

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said that Mr Fogarty was serving three concurrent disqualifications.

These included: one from 2018 for ten years, one from 2019 for six years, and one from 2021 for 10 years.

He added that the defendant had 66 previous convictions, five of which were for driving with no insurance.

Mr Fogarty was represented by Barrister Mark Gibbons, who told Judge Zaidan that his client is a father, and has found steady employment.

"PERIOD OF FOOLISHNESS"

He also said that the defendant volunteers twice a week at a Baptist Church.

"My client is over this period of foolishness, and accepts the consequences of his actions," Mr Gibbons added.

After consideration, Judge Zaidan sentenced Mr Fogarty to five months in prison.

The judge further imposed another 10 year driving disqualification on the defendant.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media