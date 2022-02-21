Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí arrest motorist travelling at 193km/h in a 100km/h zone, it has been confirmed.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, the Roads Policing in Naas were performing speed checks on the N7 during the week, when the motorist was detected travelling at 193km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Gardaí have said that the motorist has been arrested and has been charged with dangerous driving.
