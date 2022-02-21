Search

21 Feb 2022

Kildare's Moat Theatre announces The Good Father is back by popular demand

Kildare's Moat Theatre announces The Good Father is back by popular demand

The Good Father is based on a book by Christian O' Reilly

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

21 Feb 2022 3:44 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The Moat Theatre has announced confirmed that its production of The Good Father is back by popular demand.

Based on the book by Christian O’ Reilly, the play is being revived by the Moat Club next month, two and a half years after being produced on its stage.

The Good Father is a snappy love story set in modern-day Dublin, which explores the timeless theme of keeping a relationship alive despite differences.

A synopsis of the play reads as follows: "Reminiscent of TV show Catastrophe, things get serious very quickly for the unlikely couple of Tim and Jane thanks to a drunken one-night stand at the very outset.

Judicial review may affect €1 million house raffle to benefit three Kildare sports clubs

Talks: Stakeholders are hoping that a compromise is possible

"Even at its most serious, this play with heart gives us laugh-out-loud moments as we get to know Tim and Jane. 

"Tim is a decent guy, funny and insightful: a painter and decorator, he doesn’t have high expectations; in fact, he’s happy with ‘grand’... so when posh girl Jane comes into his life on New Year’s Eve, everything he’d imagined for himself is swept aside. Could ‘grand’ turn into ‘wonderful’?"

"Well-heeled Jane is reeling from the break-up of a long-term relationship: having studied law, she is wont to treat relationships like court-room cross-examinations.

Clodagh Cummins as Jane and Brian Lyons as Tim in the Moat Club's revival of The Good Father

"She certainly doesn’t expect Tim to be the guy who can answer all the hard questions."

"Brian Lyons, last seen in Hero by Ken Rogan, is Tim.

"Brian starred in the Moat Club’s 2018 All-Ireland-winning one-act play What’s Left of the Flag.

"Clodagh Cummins, who played the part of Hero in last summer’s outdoor production of Much Ado About Nothing, reprises her role as Jane.

"The revival is directed, as was the original, by accomplished actor and director Mary Newman."

PICTURES: Whitewater Fashion Fix at The Shoe Lace Company

Step out in style for Spring

Speaking about directing the show for the second time, Mary said: "We’ve found new layers in both characters; last time around, the comedy was paramount and while it’s still very much there, we’re discovering lots more about Tim and Jane and what makes them tick.

"Brian and Clodagh are really enjoying the experience of deep-diving into these very credible and recognisable characters.

"As director, I am adding layers of off-the-line interest to give the play a texture and a richness that the script deserves," she added.

Mary Newman is an award-winning director whose most recent production, The Way of all Fish, was a success on the 2021 one-act drama circuit, finishing in first place at a number of festivals.

Mary has also directed Brian Friel’s Winners, Geraldine Aron’s A Galway Girl and Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling for the Moat Club.

Kildare's Jimmy O'Brien called into Ireland Six nations squad

The Good Father runs at the Moat Theatre for three nights from March 2 to March 4 at 8pm nightly.

Tickets €15 from www.moattheatre.com or 045 883030. Special Offer: four tickets and a bottle of wine for €60.

This play contains adult themes and strong language throughout.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media