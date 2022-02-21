Kildare's Moat Theatre announces The Good Father is back by popular demand

The Moat Theatre has announced confirmed that its production of The Good Father is back by popular demand.

Based on the book by Christian O’ Reilly, the play is being revived by the Moat Club next month, two and a half years after being produced on its stage.

The Good Father is a snappy love story set in modern-day Dublin, which explores the timeless theme of keeping a relationship alive despite differences.

A synopsis of the play reads as follows: "Reminiscent of TV show Catastrophe, things get serious very quickly for the unlikely couple of Tim and Jane thanks to a drunken one-night stand at the very outset.

"Even at its most serious, this play with heart gives us laugh-out-loud moments as we get to know Tim and Jane.

"Tim is a decent guy, funny and insightful: a painter and decorator, he doesn’t have high expectations; in fact, he’s happy with ‘grand’... so when posh girl Jane comes into his life on New Year’s Eve, everything he’d imagined for himself is swept aside. Could ‘grand’ turn into ‘wonderful’?"

"Well-heeled Jane is reeling from the break-up of a long-term relationship: having studied law, she is wont to treat relationships like court-room cross-examinations.

Clodagh Cummins as Jane and Brian Lyons as Tim in the Moat Club's revival of The Good Father

"She certainly doesn’t expect Tim to be the guy who can answer all the hard questions."

"Brian Lyons, last seen in Hero by Ken Rogan, is Tim.

"Brian starred in the Moat Club’s 2018 All-Ireland-winning one-act play What’s Left of the Flag.

"Clodagh Cummins, who played the part of Hero in last summer’s outdoor production of Much Ado About Nothing, reprises her role as Jane.

"The revival is directed, as was the original, by accomplished actor and director Mary Newman."

Speaking about directing the show for the second time, Mary said: "We’ve found new layers in both characters; last time around, the comedy was paramount and while it’s still very much there, we’re discovering lots more about Tim and Jane and what makes them tick.

"Brian and Clodagh are really enjoying the experience of deep-diving into these very credible and recognisable characters.

"As director, I am adding layers of off-the-line interest to give the play a texture and a richness that the script deserves," she added.

Mary Newman is an award-winning director whose most recent production, The Way of all Fish, was a success on the 2021 one-act drama circuit, finishing in first place at a number of festivals.

Mary has also directed Brian Friel’s Winners, Geraldine Aron’s A Galway Girl and Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling for the Moat Club.

The Good Father runs at the Moat Theatre for three nights from March 2 to March 4 at 8pm nightly.

Tickets €15 from www.moattheatre.com or 045 883030. Special Offer: four tickets and a bottle of wine for €60.

This play contains adult themes and strong language throughout.