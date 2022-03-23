15,000 person event planned for Kildare's Punchestown Racecourse

15,000 people plus disco event planned for Kildare's Punchestown Racecourse
Kildare County Council have received an application and new dates for an event to take place in Punchestown racecourse on the June 25 and 26.
The event entitled Biggest 90s-00s Disco will consist of live entertainment and DJ performances. The disco event will have a maximum attendance of 15,000 with 600 staff and performers.
