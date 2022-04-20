Search

22 Apr 2022

Kildare County Council urged to put measures in place to prevent unauthorised encampments this summer

Historic Naas should go in display in Aras Chill Dara

Áras Chill Dara, Naas

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

20 Apr 2022 9:10 AM

Kildare County Council has been requested to put measures in place to stop the unauthorised encampment of vehicles in the county.

Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer has tabled a motion on the issue at today's April meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District, meeting in Aras Chill Dara in Naas.

A encampment of over a dozen vehicles was located for over a week at the end of March on a private road at the rear of the new Lidl Distribution Centre on the R445 outside Newbridge.

Speaking in advance of the meeting, Cllr O'Dwyer said:


"Every year a convoy of vehicles, mobile homes, camper vans arrive in Co Kildare and stay at various locations. This has resulted in huge amount rubbish and other materials been left behind once the owners of the vehicles leave. The damage to the environment cannot be underestimated."

The politician added: "Recently over 20 vehicles parked at the new road leading to the Lidl Destribution Centre and other premises in Newbridge for a number of days.

"Once the site was vacated there was a huge clean up operation needed."

Cllr O'Dwyer said she sought advice on the issue from Kildare County Council and the Gardai who were liasing with the group on health and safety grounds.

She added: "This area is presently under private ownership which does not come under the management of Kildare County Council."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media